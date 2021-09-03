Fountain 1-Day Volume Reaches $6,897.00 (FTN)

Fountain (CURRENCY:FTN) traded 7.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 3rd. In the last week, Fountain has traded 3.6% higher against the US dollar. One Fountain coin can now be bought for $0.0085 or 0.00000017 BTC on major exchanges. Fountain has a market cap of $756,790.09 and approximately $6,897.00 worth of Fountain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.06 or 0.00061286 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001973 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002888 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.11 or 0.00014028 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001974 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $63.84 or 0.00125981 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $397.29 or 0.00783946 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.87 or 0.00047092 BTC.

About Fountain

FTN is a coin. Fountain’s total supply is 2,208,919,511 coins and its circulating supply is 88,674,658 coins. Fountain’s official website is fountainhub.com . Fountain’s official message board is medium.com/@FountainHub . Fountain’s official Twitter account is @fountainhub and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Fountain is a block-chained content ecosystem based on Proof of Contribution. Through a set of clear proof of contribution rules, blockchain technology is used to record the contributions of all participants. After accurate calculation, tokens are awarded to all participants. This will effectively motivate people to participate deeply in a content community application and the entire ecosystem, contributing to their strength. The core concept of Fountain stems from the problems of traditional Internet content community applications: users of content community applications have made great contributions to the community, but they have not been able to obtain effective contribution credits and rewards. “

Buying and Selling Fountain

