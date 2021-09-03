Franco-Nevada Co. (TSE:FNV) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (TSE:FNV) (NYSE:FNV) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$205.89.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$188.81 target price on shares of Franco-Nevada in a report on Monday, July 26th. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$200.00 to C$205.00 in a report on Friday, July 16th. CIBC restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$240.00 target price on shares of Franco-Nevada in a report on Friday, August 13th. Cfra cut shares of Franco-Nevada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from C$227.00 to C$209.00 in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Franco-Nevada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th.

Shares of TSE FNV opened at C$182.57 on Friday. Franco-Nevada has a one year low of C$133.63 and a one year high of C$205.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 9.86 and a quick ratio of 8.61. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$187.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$174.08. The stock has a market capitalization of C$34.89 billion and a P/E ratio of 41.05.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. Franco-Nevada’s payout ratio is 24.28%.

About Franco-Nevada

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Latin America, Canada, Australia, Europe, and Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segment, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

