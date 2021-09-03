Frax (FRAX) Trading 0.4% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Frax (CURRENCY:FRAX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 3rd. Over the last seven days, Frax has traded up 0.4% against the dollar. One Frax coin can currently be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00001980 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Frax has a market capitalization of $315.26 million and $4.82 million worth of Frax was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Frax alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001978 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002584 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $33.44 or 0.00066118 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $66.83 or 0.00132138 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $78.01 or 0.00154234 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 36.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,939.09 or 0.07788288 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00003188 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $50,728.66 or 1.00299791 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $416.32 or 0.00823135 BTC.

Frax Coin Profile

Frax launched on December 16th, 2020. Frax’s total supply is 314,765,089 coins. Frax’s official website is frax.finance/#welcome . Frax’s official Twitter account is @fraxfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Frax attempts to be the first stablecoin protocol to implement design principles of both to create a highly scalable, trustless, extremely stable, and ideologically pure on-chain money. The Frax protocol is a two token system encompassing a stablecoin, Frax (FRAX), and a governance token, Frax Shares (FXS). The protocol also has pool contracts which hold collateral (at genesis USDT and USDC). Pools can be added or removed with governance. “

Frax Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Frax directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Frax should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Frax using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Frax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Frax and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.