Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $6.40 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) to report sales of $6.40 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Freeport-McMoRan’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $5.90 billion to $6.91 billion. Freeport-McMoRan posted sales of $3.85 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 66.2%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan will report full year sales of $22.95 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $22.17 billion to $24.46 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $24.81 billion, with estimates ranging from $22.37 billion to $26.80 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Freeport-McMoRan.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The natural resource company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 14.98% and a return on equity of 15.07%. The firm had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 88.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts recently commented on FCX shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $38.00 to $36.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.99.

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, Director Gerald J. Ford sold 18,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.99, for a total value of $746,018.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 2.9% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 9,038 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 4.0% during the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,973 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 10.2% during the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,253 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 16.7% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nvwm LLC boosted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 1.2% during the second quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 25,704 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $954,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 76.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FCX opened at $36.27 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.93 and a 200 day moving average of $36.96. The company has a market cap of $53.25 billion, a PE ratio of 18.99 and a beta of 2.12. Freeport-McMoRan has a 12 month low of $14.67 and a 12 month high of $46.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were issued a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.56%.

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining; Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining and Corporate, Other and Eliminations. The North America Copper Mines segment operates open-pit copper mines in Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita and Miami in Arizona and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico.

