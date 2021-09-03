Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Shares Sold by Rational Advisors LLC

Rational Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,623 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 3,973 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $1,433,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FCX. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 2.9% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 9,038 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 10.2% during the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,253 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 16.7% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Nvwm LLC boosted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 1.2% during the second quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 25,704 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $954,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 22.8% during the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 1,613 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.90% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Gerald J. Ford sold 18,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.99, for a total transaction of $746,018.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FCX. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.30 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Barclays downgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.99.

Shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock traded up $0.08 on Friday, reaching $36.35. The company had a trading volume of 590,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,777,090. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.96. The firm has a market cap of $53.36 billion, a PE ratio of 18.99 and a beta of 2.12. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.67 and a 52-week high of $46.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.28.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The natural resource company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.83 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 14.98% and a return on equity of 15.07%. The business’s revenue was up 88.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th were paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is currently 55.56%.

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining; Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining and Corporate, Other and Eliminations. The North America Copper Mines segment operates open-pit copper mines in Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita and Miami in Arizona and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico.

