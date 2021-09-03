Frithjof Oldorff Sells 1,406 Shares of Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) Stock

Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) insider Frithjof Oldorff sold 1,406 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.05, for a total value of $123,798.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,465 shares in the company, valued at $305,093.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of ALV opened at $88.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.73 billion, a PE ratio of 14.14 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.08. Autoliv, Inc. has a 1-year low of $68.49 and a 1-year high of $108.76.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 15th. The auto parts company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. Autoliv had a return on equity of 24.12% and a net margin of 6.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 92.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.40) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Autoliv, Inc. will post 6.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Autoliv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.73%.

ALV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho dropped their price target on Autoliv from $115.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th. TheStreet raised Autoliv from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Autoliv from $101.00 to $96.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Autoliv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Autoliv from $103.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.69.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Autoliv by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 23,923 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,220,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Autoliv by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 6,301 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $616,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Autoliv by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,750 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in Autoliv by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 31,391 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,913,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Autoliv by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC now owns 2,609 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.76% of the company’s stock.

About Autoliv

Autoliv, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of automotive safety systems. It operates through the Passive Safety and Electronics segment. The Passive Safety segment includes airbags, seatbelts, steering wheels, and restrain electronics. The Electronics segment comprises of restraint control systems, brake control systems and active safety.

