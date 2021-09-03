FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) Director Buys $19,446.00 in Stock

FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) Director Jerel A. Hopkins acquired 840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.15 per share, with a total value of $19,446.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of FS KKR Capital stock remained flat at $$23.18 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 820,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 727,618. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a one year low of $14.22 and a one year high of $23.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.81 and its 200-day moving average is $21.12. The firm has a market cap of $6.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.59.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $206.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.75 million. FS KKR Capital had a net margin of 212.44% and a return on equity of 8.39%. Analysts anticipate that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This is an increase from FS KKR Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. FS KKR Capital’s payout ratio is 87.27%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on FSK. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of FS KKR Capital in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut FS KKR Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded FS KKR Capital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FS KKR Capital presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.10.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bickling Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital by 3.2% in the first quarter. Bickling Financial Services Inc. now owns 15,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of FS KKR Capital by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of FS KKR Capital by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 22,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in FS KKR Capital by 9.7% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 8,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the period. Finally, Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 6.1% in the second quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 12,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. 30.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About FS KKR Capital

FS KKR Capital Corp. is an externally managed, non-diversified, closed-end management investment and finance company that invests primarily in the debt securities of private middle market U.S. companies. Its objectives are to generate current income and, to a lesser extent, long-term capital appreciation.

