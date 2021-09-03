FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) Director Buys $19,446.00 in Stock

FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) Director Jerel A. Hopkins acquired 840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.15 per share, with a total value of $19,446.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Shares of FS KKR Capital stock remained flat at $$23.18 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 820,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 727,618. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a one year low of $14.22 and a one year high of $23.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.81 and its 200-day moving average is $21.12. The firm has a market cap of $6.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.59.
FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $206.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.75 million. FS KKR Capital had a net margin of 212.44% and a return on equity of 8.39%. Analysts anticipate that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.
Several brokerages have weighed in on FSK. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of FS KKR Capital in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut FS KKR Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded FS KKR Capital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FS KKR Capital presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.10.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bickling Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital by 3.2% in the first quarter. Bickling Financial Services Inc. now owns 15,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of FS KKR Capital by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of FS KKR Capital by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 22,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in FS KKR Capital by 9.7% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 8,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the period. Finally, Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 6.1% in the second quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 12,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. 30.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About FS KKR Capital
FS KKR Capital Corp. is an externally managed, non-diversified, closed-end management investment and finance company that invests primarily in the debt securities of private middle market U.S. companies. Its objectives are to generate current income and, to a lesser extent, long-term capital appreciation.
