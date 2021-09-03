FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – January (BATS:DJAN) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – January (BATS:DJAN) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $31.95. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – January shares last traded at $31.91, with a volume of 8,958 shares.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.70.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DJAN. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – January during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – January in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $126,000. 1ST Source Bank bought a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – January in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Triumph Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – January in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $331,000. Finally, Wintrust Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – January in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,211,000.

Read More: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF - January Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF - January and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.