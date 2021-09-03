FTX Token Market Capitalization Reaches $5.89 Billion (FTT)

FTX Token (CURRENCY:FTT) traded 4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 3rd. Over the last week, FTX Token has traded 28.9% higher against the US dollar. FTX Token has a total market cap of $5.89 billion and $1.97 billion worth of FTX Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FTX Token coin can now be bought for $62.46 or 0.00123691 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get FTX Token alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.31 or 0.00062006 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001980 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00002926 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.25 or 0.00014355 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001981 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $398.78 or 0.00789709 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.68 or 0.00046892 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $73.89 or 0.00146332 BTC.

FTX Token Coin Profile

FTX Token (CRYPTO:FTT) is a coin. Its launch date was December 1st, 2017. FTX Token’s total supply is 345,219,294 coins and its circulating supply is 94,346,958 coins. FTX Token’s official website is ftx.com . FTX Token’s official Twitter account is @FTX_official . FTX Token’s official message board is medium.com/@ftx

According to CryptoCompare, “FTX is a cryptocurrency derivatives exchange built by traders, for traders. It strives to build a platform powerful enough for professional trading firms and intuitive enough for first-time users. FTX Token (FTT) is the backbone of the FTX ecosystem. It has been carefully designed with incentive schemes to increase network effects and demand for FTT, and to decrease its circulating supply. “

Buying and Selling FTX Token

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FTX Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FTX Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FTX Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for FTX Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FTX Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.