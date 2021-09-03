Function X (FX) Hits Market Cap of $76.32 Million

Function X (CURRENCY:FX) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 3rd. Over the last week, Function X has traded 92.1% higher against the dollar. Function X has a market capitalization of $76.32 million and $9.55 million worth of Function X was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Function X coin can currently be bought for $0.89 or 0.00001787 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $49,765.27 or 1.00218813 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.92 or 0.00048163 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.24 or 0.00008543 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $36.28 or 0.00073055 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00009675 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00007850 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000813 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002013 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0800 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $329.77 or 0.00664095 BTC.

About Function X

FX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 4th, 2016. Function X’s total supply is 393,853,031 coins and its circulating supply is 86,015,585 coins. Function X’s official Twitter account is @Fcoin2 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Function X is medium.com/functionx . Function X’s official website is functionx.io

According to CryptoCompare, “FCoin is a Scrypt cryptocurrency. It employs a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake consensus prtocol and 10 minute block times. The total suppy for FX is 987600000 with a 15% premine. “

Function X Coin Trading

