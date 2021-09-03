Function X (FX) Hits Market Cap of $76.32 Million

Function X (CURRENCY:FX) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 3rd. Over the last week, Function X has traded 92.1% higher against the dollar. Function X has a market capitalization of $76.32 million and $9.55 million worth of Function X was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Function X coin can currently be bought for $0.89 or 0.00001787 BTC on major exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $49,765.27 or 1.00218813 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.92 or 0.00048163 BTC.
- Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.24 or 0.00008543 BTC.
- Venus (XVS) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $36.28 or 0.00073055 BTC.
- Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00009675 BTC.
- StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00007850 BTC.
- Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000813 BTC.
- mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002013 BTC.
- Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0800 or 0.00000161 BTC.
- Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $329.77 or 0.00664095 BTC.
About Function X
According to CryptoCompare, “FCoin is a Scrypt cryptocurrency. It employs a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake consensus prtocol and 10 minute block times. The total suppy for FX is 987600000 with a 15% premine. “
Function X Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Function X directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Function X should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Function X using one of the exchanges listed above.
