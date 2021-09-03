Furucombo (COMBO) Price Down 0.1% This Week

Furucombo (CURRENCY:COMBO) traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 3rd. One Furucombo coin can now be purchased for $0.43 or 0.00000864 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Furucombo has traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. Furucombo has a market cap of $1.95 million and $2.11 million worth of Furucombo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Furucombo alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002015 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002556 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $33.14 or 0.00066749 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.16 or 0.00143330 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $83.14 or 0.00167457 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 42.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,886.84 or 0.07828941 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00003215 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $49,658.85 or 1.00023838 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $399.30 or 0.00804283 BTC.

About Furucombo

Furucombo launched on December 29th, 2020. Furucombo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,542,188 coins. Furucombo’s official Twitter account is @furucombo

According to CryptoCompare, “Furucombo is a tool built for end-users to optimize their DeFi strategy simply by drag and drop. It visualizes complex DeFi protocols into cubes. Users setup inputs/outputs and the order of the cubes (a “combo”), then Furucombo bundles all the cubes into one transaction and sends out. “

Buying and Selling Furucombo

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Furucombo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Furucombo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Furucombo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Furucombo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Furucombo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.