FY2021 EPS Estimates for Converge Technology Solutions Corp. Decreased by Analyst (TSE:CTS)

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (TSE:CTS) – Cormark reduced their FY2021 earnings estimates for Converge Technology Solutions in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, September 2nd. Cormark analyst G. Fairweather now expects that the company will earn $0.25 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.28. Cormark has a “Buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Cormark also issued estimates for Converge Technology Solutions’ FY2022 earnings at $0.50 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Converge Technology Solutions to C$12.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Laurentian Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Converge Technology Solutions to C$13.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Eight Capital boosted their price target on shares of Converge Technology Solutions to C$11.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Converge Technology Solutions has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$12.15.

Shares of CTS stock opened at C$12.29 on Friday. Converge Technology Solutions has a 1 year low of C$1.68 and a 1 year high of C$12.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$10.82. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.61 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 279.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.50, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Converge Technology Solutions Company Profile

Converge Technology Solutions Corp., through its subsidiaries, distributes storage devices and systems, computer products, software, and peripherals. The company also provides installation and maintenance; analytics, hybrid cloud, infrastructure, and cybersecurity services; cloud delivery, compute efficiency, network optimization, and IT spend optimization solutions; and IT professional services, such as data center infrastructure integration and solutioning, and cloud optimization.

