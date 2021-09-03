FY2021 EPS Estimates for Converge Technology Solutions Corp. Decreased by Analyst (TSE:CTS)

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (TSE:CTS) – Cormark reduced their FY2021 earnings estimates for Converge Technology Solutions in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, September 2nd. Cormark analyst G. Fairweather now expects that the company will earn $0.25 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.28. Cormark has a “Buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Cormark also issued estimates for Converge Technology Solutions’ FY2022 earnings at $0.50 EPS.
A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Converge Technology Solutions to C$12.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Laurentian Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Converge Technology Solutions to C$13.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Eight Capital boosted their price target on shares of Converge Technology Solutions to C$11.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Converge Technology Solutions has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$12.15.
Converge Technology Solutions Company Profile
Converge Technology Solutions Corp., through its subsidiaries, distributes storage devices and systems, computer products, software, and peripherals. The company also provides installation and maintenance; analytics, hybrid cloud, infrastructure, and cybersecurity services; cloud delivery, compute efficiency, network optimization, and IT spend optimization solutions; and IT professional services, such as data center infrastructure integration and solutioning, and cloud optimization.
