FY2022 Earnings Forecast for Columbus McKinnon Co. Issued By Colliers Securities (NASDAQ:CMCO)

Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO) – Equities research analysts at Colliers Securities lifted their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Columbus McKinnon in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 31st. Colliers Securities analyst R. Ryan now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $2.88 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.85. Colliers Securities has a “Buy” rating on the stock.

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.28. Columbus McKinnon had a net margin of 0.66% and a return on equity of 8.09%.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Barrington Research raised their price objective on shares of Columbus McKinnon from $67.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. TheStreet lowered shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.67.

Shares of CMCO opened at $45.61 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Columbus McKinnon has a one year low of $31.63 and a one year high of $57.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 207.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.28.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. Columbus McKinnon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.69%.

In related news, VP Peter M. Mccormick sold 32,168 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.63, for a total transaction of $1,499,993.84. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 49,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,295,921.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Columbus McKinnon by 252.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 139,543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,731,000 after purchasing an additional 99,903 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Columbus McKinnon by 621.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 897,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,278,000 after purchasing an additional 772,739 shares during the period. Castleark Management LLC bought a new stake in Columbus McKinnon in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,429,000. Orchard Capital Managment LLC grew its position in Columbus McKinnon by 1,946.8% in the 2nd quarter. Orchard Capital Managment LLC now owns 127,825 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,166,000 after purchasing an additional 121,580 shares during the period. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Columbus McKinnon during the 2nd quarter worth $2,070,000. 96.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Columbus McKinnon Company Profile

Columbus McKinnon Corp. engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of material handling products and systems. Its products include hoists, chain and rigging tools, digital power control and delivery systems, actuators and rotary unions, industrial cranes, and elevator application drive systems which are distributed through STAHL, Herc-Alloy, Magnetek, Duff-Norton, Pfaff, and other brands.

