FY2022 Earnings Forecast for Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2022 EPS estimates for Five Below in a report released on Thursday, September 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Konik now expects that the specialty retailer will post earnings per share of $4.85 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $4.53. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Five Below’s FY2023 earnings at $6.11 EPS.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The specialty retailer reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.04. Five Below had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 27.01%. The business had revenue of $646.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $657.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. Five Below’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Five Below from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Evercore ISI cut shares of Five Below to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 6th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on shares of Five Below from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Five Below in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Five Below from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $225.00 to $230.00 in a report on Friday, August 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $219.19.

Shares of NASDAQ:FIVE opened at $187.94 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.52 billion, a PE ratio of 47.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.28. Five Below has a 1 year low of $121.35 and a 1 year high of $237.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $203.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $195.24.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FIVE. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Five Below by 0.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,116,100 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $988,790,000 after buying an additional 18,731 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Five Below by 1.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,908,353 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $936,464,000 after buying an additional 63,021 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Five Below by 1.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,968,641 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $767,020,000 after purchasing an additional 44,098 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Five Below by 0.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,628,404 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $314,722,000 after purchasing an additional 8,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Five Below by 11.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,434,093 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $277,167,000 after purchasing an additional 141,934 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.16% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Eric M. Specter sold 9,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.73, for a total value of $1,858,527.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 41,466 shares in the company, valued at $7,784,412.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Five Below Company Profile

Five Below, Inc engages in the operation of shopping center. It operates through the following segments: Leisure, Fashion and Home, and Party and Snack. The Leisure segment include items such as sporting goods, games, toys, tech, books, electronic accessories, and arts and crafts. The Fashion and Home segment consists personal accessories, “attitude“ t-shirts, beauty offerings, home goods, and storage options.

