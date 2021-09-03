FY2022 EPS Estimates for Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH) Reduced by Analyst

Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Ashland Global in a research report issued on Wednesday, September 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings of $5.55 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $6.15. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Ashland Global’s FY2023 earnings at $6.30 EPS.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.07). Ashland Global had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 7.72%. The business had revenue of $637.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $635.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Ashland Global from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Ashland Global in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $118.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Ashland Global to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Ashland Global from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.50.

Shares of NYSE:ASH opened at $91.78 on Friday. Ashland Global has a 1 year low of $66.95 and a 1 year high of $95.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a PE ratio of 31.32 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Ashland Global by 0.8% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 21,234 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,858,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Ashland Global by 84.1% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 427 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in Ashland Global by 4.4% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 4,802 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Ashland Global by 6.0% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,738 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Ashland Global by 1.7% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 14,515 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,288,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. 93.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. Ashland Global’s payout ratio is currently 42.86%.

About Ashland Global

Ashland Global Holdings, Inc is a global specialty chemicals company. The company engages in the manufacture and distribution of adhesives, architectural coatings, automotive, construction, energy, food and beverage, personal care, and pharmaceutical. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Specialties; Industrial Specialties; and Other.

