FY2022 EPS Estimates for ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. (TSE:ATA) Lifted by Analyst

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. (TSE:ATA) – Analysts at Cormark raised their FY2022 EPS estimates for ATS Automation Tooling Systems in a note issued to investors on Thursday, September 2nd. Cormark analyst D. Ocampo now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.85 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.84. Cormark currently has a “Buy” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Cormark also issued estimates for ATS Automation Tooling Systems’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.57 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.20 EPS.

Get ATS Automation Tooling Systems alerts:

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on ATA. Scotiabank lifted their price target on ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$35.50 to C$44.00 in a research note on Friday, May 21st. National Bankshares boosted their target price on ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$33.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Friday, May 21st. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on ATS Automation Tooling Systems to C$38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on ATS Automation Tooling Systems to C$48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th.

Shares of ATA stock opened at C$46.57 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.93. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$39.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$32.72. ATS Automation Tooling Systems has a 12-month low of C$16.28 and a 12-month high of C$47.21. The firm has a market cap of C$4.29 billion and a P/E ratio of 49.49.

In other ATS Automation Tooling Systems news, Senior Officer Simon Roberts sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$44.25, for a total transaction of C$221,261.00. Also, Senior Officer Chris Hart sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$33.84, for a total value of C$338,442.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,025 shares of company stock worth $780,803.

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Company Profile

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides automation solutions worldwide. The company is also involved in the planning, designing, building, commissioning, and servicing automated manufacturing and assembly systems, including automation products and test solutions. It offers enterprise solutions in the areas of project management; partners/suppliers/vendors team selection and coordination; facility layouts and operational design; business case development and project justification; post project service, spare parts, and support; and system design, built, integration, commissioning, validation, training and start up.

Featured Story: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Receive News & Ratings for ATS Automation Tooling Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATS Automation Tooling Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.