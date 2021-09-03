FY2022 EPS Estimates for Biomerica, Inc. Reduced by Analyst (NASDAQ:BMRA)

Biomerica, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRA) – Equities research analysts at Colliers Securities decreased their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Biomerica in a note issued to investors on Monday, August 30th. Colliers Securities analyst K. Bauser now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.49) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($0.44). Colliers Securities has a “Buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock.

BMRA stock opened at $4.57 on Wednesday. Biomerica has a 12 month low of $3.30 and a 12 month high of $8.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.61. The stock has a market cap of $57.17 million, a PE ratio of -8.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of -0.77.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMRA. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Biomerica in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Orion Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Biomerica by 2,200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 11,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Biomerica in the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Biomerica in the 1st quarter worth approximately $94,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Biomerica in the 1st quarter worth approximately $122,000. 20.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Biomerica, Inc, a biomedical technology company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, patents, manufactures, and markets diagnostic and therapeutic products or detection and/or treatment of medical conditions and diseases worldwide. The company's diagnostic test kits are used to analyze blood, urine, or fecal specimens from patients in the diagnosis of various diseases and other medical complications; or to measure the level of specific bacteria, hormones, antibodies, antigens, or other substances, which exist in the patient's body and stools or blood in extremely small concentrations.

