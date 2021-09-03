FY2022 EPS Estimates for Chewy, Inc. Decreased by Wedbush (NYSE:CHWY)

Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) – Research analysts at Wedbush cut their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Chewy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, September 2nd. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.05 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.11. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Chewy’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.02 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.12 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.25 EPS.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS. Chewy’s revenue was up 26.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on CHWY. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Chewy from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Chewy from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Chewy from $107.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Chewy from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Cfra lowered their price target on shares of Chewy from $87.00 to $86.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.76.

NYSE CHWY opened at $79.31 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $86.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.64. Chewy has a fifty-two week low of $51.25 and a fifty-two week high of $120.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.95 billion, a PE ratio of -3,965.50, a PEG ratio of 43.32 and a beta of 0.08.

In related news, General Counsel Susan Helfrick sold 18,646 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.04, for a total value of $1,399,195.84. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 70,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,325,888.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stacy Bowman sold 13,825 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.04, for a total transaction of $1,037,428.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 135,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,164,993.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 281,289 shares of company stock worth $22,018,264 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Chewy in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Chewy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Chewy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Chewy by 1,276.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tsfg LLC increased its stake in Chewy by 945.2% in the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. 95.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chewy, Inc engages in the provision of pure-play e-commerce business. It supplies pet medications, food, treats and other pet-health products and services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles. The company was founded by Ryan Cohen and Michael Day in September 2011 and is headquartered in Dania Beach, FL.

