FY2022 EPS Estimates for Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP) Cut by Piper Sandler

Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) – Analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Endo International in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 31st. Piper Sandler analyst D. Amsellem now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.42 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.76. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Endo International’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.38 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.57 EPS.

Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.17. Endo International had a negative return on equity of 94.51% and a net margin of 2.46%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.65 EPS.

ENDP has been the topic of several other research reports. TheStreet lowered Endo International from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. boosted their price objective on shares of Endo International from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Endo International from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Endo International from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Endo International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.36.

NASDAQ ENDP opened at $2.14 on Friday. Endo International has a 52 week low of $1.94 and a 52 week high of $10.89. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.74. The firm has a market cap of $499.69 million, a PE ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 1.42.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENDP. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Endo International by 568.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 4,361 shares during the last quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Endo International during the first quarter worth about $88,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in Endo International during the first quarter worth about $260,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of Endo International in the 2nd quarter worth about $227,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in shares of Endo International by 68.0% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 60,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 24,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Endo International Plc operates as a pharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing, manufacturing, and distributing of branded and generic pharmaceutical products. The firm operates through the following segments: Branded Pharmaceuticals, Sterile Injectables, Generic Pharmaceuticals and International Pharmaceuticals.

