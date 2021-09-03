FY2024 EPS Estimates for BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) Lowered by Jefferies Financial Group

BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of BHP Group in a report issued on Thursday, September 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now anticipates that the mining company will post earnings of $5.00 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $5.42. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for BHP Group’s FY2025 earnings at $4.72 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on BHP. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Liberum Capital downgraded shares of BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of BHP Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. BNP Paribas raised BHP Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised BHP Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,133.50.

Shares of BHP stock opened at $61.88 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $91.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $73.15 and a 200-day moving average of $73.70. BHP Group has a 52 week low of $46.90 and a 52 week high of $82.07.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $4.00 per share. This represents a yield of 9.6%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This is a positive change from BHP Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $2.02. BHP Group’s payout ratio is presently 59.94%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BHP. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in BHP Group by 806.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,273,156 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $88,344,000 after buying an additional 1,132,686 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 75.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,867,717 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $136,025,000 after buying an additional 805,136 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in BHP Group by 130.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,144,449 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $79,414,000 after buying an additional 648,138 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in BHP Group by 75.5% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,408,247 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $97,717,000 after buying an additional 605,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of BHP Group during the second quarter worth approximately $38,531,000. 5.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BHP Group Company Profile

BHP Group Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, production and processing of iron ore, metallurgical coal and copper. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore and Coal. The Petroleum segment explores, develops and produces oil and gas. The Copper segment refers to the mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium and gold.

