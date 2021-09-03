Fyooz Achieves Market Capitalization of $727,166.59 (FYZ)

Fyooz (CURRENCY:FYZ) traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 3rd. One Fyooz coin can now be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000226 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Fyooz has a market capitalization of $727,166.59 and $108,840.00 worth of Fyooz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Fyooz has traded 3.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.16 or 0.00060757 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002014 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00002916 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.24 or 0.00014585 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002014 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $61.91 or 0.00124695 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $390.85 or 0.00787256 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.32 or 0.00046968 BTC.

Fyooz Profile

Fyooz (FYZ) is a coin. It was first traded on February 7th, 2020. Fyooz’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,471,843 coins. The official website for Fyooz is www.fyooz.io . Fyooz’s official Twitter account is @fyoozapp and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Fyooz empowers users to invest in anything they love. It can be their favorite artist, brand or influencer. Fyooz combines the power of Social Media with state-of-the-art Fintech solutions – in a decentralized way. “

Buying and Selling Fyooz

