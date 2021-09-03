Galectin Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GALT) Major Shareholder Sells $39,100.00 in Stock

Galectin Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GALT) major shareholder Fund L.P. 10X sold 10,000 shares of Galectin Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.91, for a total transaction of $39,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Fund L.P. 10X also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Galectin Therapeutics alerts:

On Monday, August 2nd, Fund L.P. 10X sold 10,000 shares of Galectin Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.25, for a total transaction of $32,500.00.

On Friday, July 9th, Fund L.P. 10X sold 10,000 shares of Galectin Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.54, for a total value of $35,400.00.

Shares of GALT stock traded down $0.04 on Friday, hitting $4.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,908,254. Galectin Therapeutics Inc. has a one year low of $1.82 and a one year high of $5.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.14. The company has a market cap of $232.38 million, a PE ratio of -8.08 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a quick ratio of 5.51, a current ratio of 5.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.03. Equities research analysts expect that Galectin Therapeutics Inc. will post -0.6 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Galectin Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,820,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Galectin Therapeutics by 1,864.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 307,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 291,373 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Galectin Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $539,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Galectin Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $445,000. Finally, Tibra Equities Europe Ltd bought a new position in Galectin Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $316,000. Institutional investors own 13.65% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Galectin Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th.

About Galectin Therapeutics

Galectin Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in drug research and development to create new therapies for fibrotic disease, severe skin disease, and cancer. Its programs target the development of carbohydrate molecules which offers alternative options to larger market segments.

Further Reading: Capital Gains

Receive News & Ratings for Galectin Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galectin Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.