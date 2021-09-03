Galiano Gold Inc. (NYSEMKT:GAU) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Galiano Gold Inc. (NYSEMKT:GAU) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $2.10.

GAU has been the topic of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.80 price objective on shares of Galiano Gold in a report on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Galiano Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut their price target on Galiano Gold from C$1.70 to C$1.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 16th.

Get Galiano Gold alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Galiano Gold by 38.3% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 52,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 14,522 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Galiano Gold by 57.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 53,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 19,549 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Galiano Gold in the first quarter worth about $26,000. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Galiano Gold in the second quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in shares of Galiano Gold by 289.0% in the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 59,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 44,371 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GAU stock opened at $0.86 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $192.77 million, a P/E ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.96.

Galiano Gold (NYSEMKT:GAU) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Galiano Gold will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Galiano Gold Company Profile

Galiano Gold Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold properties. The company's primary asset is the Asanko Gold Mine located in Ghana, West Africa. It also holds interests in the ABG Mali property with four gold exploration licenses covering approximately 167 km located on the Senegal Mali shear zone.

Recommended Story: After-Hours Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Galiano Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galiano Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.