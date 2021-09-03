Gamble Jones Investment Counsel Sells 1,260 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Gamble Jones Investment Counsel lessened its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,221 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,260 shares during the quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $6,734,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,493,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC now owns 2,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Madrona Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Madrona Financial Services LLC now owns 4,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,009,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Nicolet Bankshares Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 8,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,677,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

VTI stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $234.29. The company had a trading volume of 2,483,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,901,773. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $162.85 and a 52-week high of $234.65. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $227.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $217.51.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

See Also: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.