GameStop (NYSE:GME) Shares Down 6.5%

GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) shares dropped 6.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $198.89 and last traded at $199.60. Approximately 87,379 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 20,153,842 shares. The stock had previously closed at $213.52.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GameStop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $231.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Ascendiant Capital Markets upped their price target on GameStop from $10.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on GameStop from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, GameStop has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $51.86.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $181.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $179.27. The firm has a market cap of $14.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -109.67 and a beta of -2.17.

GameStop (NYSE:GME) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.38. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. GameStop had a negative return on equity of 12.78% and a negative net margin of 2.18%. GameStop’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.61) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that GameStop Corp. will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director James Grube sold 1,900 shares of GameStop stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.78, for a total transaction of $413,782.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,023 shares in the company, valued at $440,568.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GameStop in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in GameStop by 265.3% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 162 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in GameStop in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in GameStop in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of GameStop by 127.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. 32.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About GameStop (NYSE:GME)

GameStop Corp. engages in the retail of multichannel video game, consumer electronics, and wireless services. It operates through the following segments: United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The United States segment includes the retail operations and electronic commerce websites www.gamestop.com and www.thinkgeek.com, Game Informer magazine, and Kongregate.

