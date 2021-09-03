Garmin Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:GRMN)

Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders acquired 3,129 put options on the company. This is an increase of 840% compared to the average daily volume of 333 put options.

Garmin stock opened at $175.68 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $158.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $143.55. The stock has a market cap of $33.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.00. Garmin has a fifty-two week low of $91.84 and a fifty-two week high of $178.80.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.45. Garmin had a net margin of 24.36% and a return on equity of 21.68%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Garmin will post 5.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Garmin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.14%.

Several research firms have issued reports on GRMN. Tigress Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $198.00 target price (up from $174.00) on shares of Garmin in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Garmin from $138.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Bank of America cut shares of Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Garmin from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $153.14.

In related news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 2,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $384,945.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Sean Biddlecombe sold 405 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.14, for a total transaction of $65,261.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 21.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GRMN. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Garmin during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its holdings in shares of Garmin by 123.5% during the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 190 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Garmin by 74.8% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 215 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Garmin during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Garmin during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. 51.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Garmin

Garmin Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of navigation, communications and information devices, most of which are enabled by Global Positioning System (GPS) technology. It operates through the following five segments: Marine, Outdoor, Fitness, Auto and Aviation. The Marine segment manufactures and offers recreational marine electronics such as cartography, Sounders, Radar, Autopilot Systems and Sailing.

