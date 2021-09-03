Gartner (NYSE:IT) Sets New 1-Year High at $316.29

Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $316.29 and last traded at $311.92, with a volume of 3688 shares. The stock had previously closed at $311.80.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Gartner from $234.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Gartner from $266.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gartner from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $266.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Gartner in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Gartner from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $256.33.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $276.62 and a 200 day moving average of $229.84. The stock has a market cap of $26.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.66, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.51. Gartner had a return on equity of 67.28% and a net margin of 13.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Gartner, Inc. will post 7.83 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Anne Sutherland Fuchs sold 872 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.00, for a total value of $203,176.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,245,296. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Craig Safian sold 4,267 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.40, for a total value of $1,311,675.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,634,028.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,917 shares of company stock valued at $5,386,539 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its stake in Gartner by 33.9% during the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 1,478 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG raised its stake in Gartner by 4.6% during the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 1,535 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Gartner by 318.2% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 65,375 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $19,787,000 after buying an additional 49,741 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Gartner by 11.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 546,122 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $132,271,000 after buying an additional 55,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Gartner in the second quarter valued at $8,997,000. 91.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gartner Company Profile (NYSE:IT)

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment offers objective insights and advice on the priorities of various leaders in a range of functional areas of the enterprise through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to research expert, peer networking services, and membership programs that enable clients to drive organizational performance.

