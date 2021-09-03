Geeq (GEEQ) One Day Volume Hits $210,150.00

Geeq (CURRENCY:GEEQ) traded up 15.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 3rd. Geeq has a market cap of $8.74 million and approximately $210,150.00 worth of Geeq was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Geeq coin can currently be purchased for about $0.85 or 0.00001709 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Geeq has traded 8.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Geeq alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30.41 or 0.00060922 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002003 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002924 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.35 or 0.00014732 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002003 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $62.38 or 0.00124977 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $394.26 or 0.00789888 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.45 or 0.00046988 BTC.

Geeq Coin Profile

Geeq (CRYPTO:GEEQ) is a coin. Geeq’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,247,222 coins. Geeq’s official Twitter account is @GeeqOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . Geeq’s official message board is geeq.io/category/news . The official website for Geeq is geeq.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Geeq is based on a new blockchain consensus protocol called Proof of Honesty(PoH). PoH empowers users who hold tokens on the platform to determine for themselves whether the network of validating nodes is behaving honestly. This allows Geeq to provide 99% Byzantine Fault Tolerance (BFT) while delivering rapid transaction finality at extremely low transactions cost. An additional protocol based on economic mechanism design gives Geeq Strategically Provable Security (SPS). “

Buying and Selling Geeq

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Geeq directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Geeq should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Geeq using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Geeq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Geeq and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.