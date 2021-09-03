Gem Exchange And Trading (GXT) 1-Day Volume Tops $56,593.00

Gem Exchange And Trading (CURRENCY:GXT) traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 3rd. Gem Exchange And Trading has a market capitalization of $2.02 million and $56,593.00 worth of Gem Exchange And Trading was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Gem Exchange And Trading has traded 4.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Gem Exchange And Trading coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0445 or 0.00000088 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $31.05 or 0.00061151 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001970 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00002904 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.20 or 0.00014188 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001971 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.62 or 0.00125304 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $400.57 or 0.00788961 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.90 or 0.00047070 BTC.

Gem Exchange And Trading Coin Profile

Gem Exchange And Trading is a coin. Gem Exchange And Trading’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 45,506,276 coins. Gem Exchange And Trading’s official Twitter account is @GXT25075644 and its Facebook page is accessible here . Gem Exchange And Trading’s official website is www.gxtglobal.com

According to CryptoCompare, “GXT is a global company headquartered in Singapore that conducts business with overseas companies in a total of 7 countries including Dubai, India, Virgin Islands, Vietnam, Cambodia, and Kazakhstan. The main countries of use are Japan, China, Vietnam, and Korea, and are used in a total of 20 countries. The GXT system consists of platforms, services, and exchanges, and acts as an important element of the token economy. GXT Token will be traded through public exchange listing, available on the GXT Platform, and will be used when using financial services through tokens and swaps on the Global Exchange (Fiat).The GXT Token is being promoted to receive financial services (overseas remittance, simple payment, debit card) through XIGNAL exchange. “

Buying and Selling Gem Exchange And Trading

