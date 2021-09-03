Gemini Dollar (GUSD) Trading 0.4% Lower Over Last Week

Gemini Dollar (CURRENCY:GUSD) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 3rd. One Gemini Dollar coin can now be purchased for about $0.99 or 0.00001984 BTC on popular exchanges. Gemini Dollar has a total market capitalization of $208.04 million and $11.50 million worth of Gemini Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Gemini Dollar has traded down 0.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $30.94 or 0.00061752 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001996 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002921 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.27 or 0.00014514 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001997 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $63.79 or 0.00127327 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $396.43 or 0.00791311 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $23.46 or 0.00046822 BTC.

Gemini Dollar Profile

Gemini Dollar is a coin. Its launch date was September 9th, 2018. Gemini Dollar’s total supply is 209,355,160 coins. Gemini Dollar’s official Twitter account is @GeminiDotCom and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Gemini Dollar is gemini.com/blog . The Reddit community for Gemini Dollar is /r/Gemini and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Gemini Dollar is gemini.com/dollar

According to CryptoCompare, “Gemini is a licensed digital asset financial platform. It enables users with the ability to trade (buy/sell), and store digital assets by granting them the access to custody services and a crypto marketplace. Gemini platform works under the regulatory oversight of the New York State Department of Financial Services. The GUSD token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency developed by Gemini. It is a stable coin which is attached to the USD, giving it the stability of fiat along with the advantages of cryptocurrency. “

Gemini Dollar Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gemini Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gemini Dollar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gemini Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

