Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) is Geneva Partners LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Geneva Partners LLC increased its holdings in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) by 11.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,774 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,561 shares during the period. Generac makes up about 2.8% of Geneva Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Geneva Partners LLC’s holdings in Generac were worth $6,133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GNRC. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Generac by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,414 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Delta Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Generac by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 13,361 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,547,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Generac by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,998 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $654,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Generac by 66.1% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 103 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. raised its holdings in Generac by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 1,522 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. 88.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Generac alerts:

GNRC has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Generac in a report on Friday, August 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $523.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Generac from $375.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Generac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $448.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 9th. initiated coverage on shares of Generac in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $475.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Generac from $480.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Generac has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $419.53.

In other Generac news, EVP Erik Wilde sold 5,443 shares of Generac stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $2,177,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,419,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Rajendra Kumar Kanuru sold 4,784 shares of Generac stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.00, for a total transaction of $1,841,840.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,068,370. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 22,093 shares of company stock worth $8,873,940 in the last 90 days. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Generac stock traded up $3.80 on Friday, hitting $456.81. 18,612 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 826,977. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 2.02. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $169.34 and a 52 week high of $458.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $422.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $360.89.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $919.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $872.36 million. Generac had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 39.62%. Research analysts expect that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current year.

About Generac

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the United States.

Further Reading: What is Cost of Capital?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC).

Receive News & Ratings for Generac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.