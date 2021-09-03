General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Stock Position Increased by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 14.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 235,671 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,500 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $14,359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc raised its position in shares of General Mills by 2.3% during the first quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc now owns 7,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its position in shares of General Mills by 0.8% during the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 22,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,353,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in shares of General Mills by 0.5% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 32,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,007,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its position in shares of General Mills by 13.5% during the first quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of General Mills by 77.1% during the first quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. 75.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of General Mills in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of General Mills in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on General Mills in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.00.

In other news, insider Sean N. Walker sold 26,337 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.78, for a total transaction of $1,548,088.86. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 105,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,209,930.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GIS opened at $57.92 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $59.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.48. General Mills, Inc. has a one year low of $53.96 and a one year high of $65.52. The company has a market capitalization of $35.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.57.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 25.61% and a net margin of 12.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.83%.

General Mills Profile

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. It operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

