Genesis Shards Trading 2.3% Higher This Week (GS)

Genesis Shards (CURRENCY:GS) traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 3rd. Genesis Shards has a total market cap of $2.48 million and $88,957.00 worth of Genesis Shards was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Genesis Shards coin can now be bought for about $0.21 or 0.00000410 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Genesis Shards has traded 2.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001986 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002589 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.38 or 0.00066260 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $66.40 or 0.00131799 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $77.90 or 0.00154619 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 69.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,965.35 or 0.07870627 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00003185 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $50,286.13 or 0.99810335 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $415.57 or 0.00824841 BTC.

About Genesis Shards

Genesis Shards’ total supply is 208,911,248 coins and its circulating supply is 12,030,988 coins. Genesis Shards’ official Twitter account is @GenShards

Buying and Selling Genesis Shards

