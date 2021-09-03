GenesisX Hits Market Cap of $82,600.58 (XGS)

GenesisX (CURRENCY:XGS) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 3rd. One GenesisX coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0070 or 0.00000014 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, GenesisX has traded down 16.4% against the dollar. GenesisX has a total market capitalization of $82,600.58 and $96.00 worth of GenesisX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get GenesisX alerts:

Solaris (XLR) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Xuez (XUEZ) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Bitcoin Incognito (XBI) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Elliot Coin (ELLI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

The Everlasting Parachain (ELP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002331 BTC.

Basis Dollar (BSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000054 BTC.

About GenesisX

XGS is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the XEVAN hashing algorithm. GenesisX’s total supply is 11,863,877 coins. GenesisX’s official Twitter account is @GenesisX_XGS and its Facebook page is accessible here . GenesisX’s official website is genesisx.net . The Reddit community for GenesisX is /r/Genesisxofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “GenesisX is PoS cryptocurrency based on the Xevan algorithm. GenesisX features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. “

GenesisX Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GenesisX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GenesisX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GenesisX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for GenesisX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GenesisX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.