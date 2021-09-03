Geneva Partners LLC Boosts Position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Geneva Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 31.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,510 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,205 shares during the quarter. Geneva Partners LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $2,196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 82.6% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 199 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.77% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources stock traded down $0.59 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $149.26. The stock had a trading volume of 45,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,502,340. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.38, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.92. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1-year low of $76.58 and a 1-year high of $175.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $150.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $154.07.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and gas development company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by ($0.01). Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 7.67%. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.32) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 298.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 12.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 136.59%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PXD shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $203.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Pioneer Natural Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $156.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Truist cut Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $204.00 to $184.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $216.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pioneer Natural Resources presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.57.

Pioneer Natural Resources Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Co Operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses in the operation of Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

