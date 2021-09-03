Geneva Partners LLC Has $1.47 Million Stake in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Geneva Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,572 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,259 shares during the period. Geneva Partners LLC’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $1,465,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Key Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 20.2% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 487 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 0.5% during the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 17,648 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,901,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Delta Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 0.4% during the second quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC now owns 24,715 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,129,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 25.9% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 438 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 0.7% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 13,478 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.92% of the company’s stock.

EXPD has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $131.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 9th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $87.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $123.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Expeditors International of Washington has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.00.

EXPD stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $124.08. The stock had a trading volume of 5,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,105,708. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a one year low of $85.01 and a one year high of $130.76. The company’s 50 day moving average is $125.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.03. The company has a market capitalization of $21.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.42 and a beta of 0.80.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The transportation company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.21. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 35.71%. The business had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 49.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 6.28 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Christopher J. Mcclincy sold 8,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total transaction of $1,033,446.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Glenn M. Alger sold 160,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.48, for a total transaction of $19,916,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 191,150 shares of company stock valued at $23,779,063 over the last ninety days. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Expeditors International of Washington Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc engages in the provision of global logistics services. The firm offers airfreight, ocean freight and ocean and customs brokerage and other services. It also provides customer solutions such as order management, time-definite transportation, warehousing and distribution, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance and customized logistics solutions.

