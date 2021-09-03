Geneva Partners LLC Invests $1.27 Million in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Geneva Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 8,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,273,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 288.3% in the 1st quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter worth about $70,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. 69.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of JPM stock traded down $0.75 during trading on Friday, reaching $159.71. 481,707 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,892,769. The company has a market capitalization of $477.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.63, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $155.49 and its 200 day moving average is $155.31. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $91.38 and a 1 year high of $167.44.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.69. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 37.71% and a return on equity of 19.26%. The company had revenue of $30.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.38 EPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JPM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $167.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $173.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a $177.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Barclays set a $187.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.06.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

