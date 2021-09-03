Geneva Partners LLC Lowers Stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Geneva Partners LLC reduced its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 32.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,226 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 6,245 shares during the period. Geneva Partners LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,890,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of QCOM. Brilliance Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 471.5% during the 1st quarter. Brilliance Asset Management Ltd. now owns 6,022,915 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $798,578,000 after acquiring an additional 4,969,053 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 4.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 83,599,923 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $11,084,513,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600,480 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 36.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,330,243 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,369,687,000 after acquiring an additional 2,781,284 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 767.4% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,292,160 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $303,917,000 after acquiring an additional 2,027,900 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in QUALCOMM during the first quarter valued at approximately $162,231,000. 68.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on QCOM shares. KGI Securities assumed coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Cowen upped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “hold” rating and issued a $157.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.81.

QUALCOMM stock traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $144.73. The stock had a trading volume of 296,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,971,024. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $163.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.10, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.30. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1-year low of $108.30 and a 1-year high of $167.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $143.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $137.83.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.24. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 102.31% and a net margin of 28.25%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.44%.

In related news, EVP Brian Modoff sold 1,510 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.45, for a total transaction of $206,039.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

