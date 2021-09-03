Geneva Partners LLC Makes New Investment in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Geneva Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 4,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,243,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CRWD. Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 185.7% during the second quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in CrowdStrike by 122.9% during the 2nd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Tsfg LLC acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in CrowdStrike during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 62.78% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $240.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $302.00 to $313.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $290.15.

In other CrowdStrike news, insider Shawn Henry sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.10, for a total transaction of $1,728,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, COO Colin Black sold 735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.50, for a total transaction of $166,477.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 281,834 shares of company stock valued at $71,949,528. Company insiders own 8.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRWD stock traded up $5.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $277.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 155,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,870,015. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -378.71 and a beta of 1.23. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $115.25 and a one year high of $289.24. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $257.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $226.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 11.89% and a negative net margin of 15.86%. The company had revenue of $337.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $323.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of cloud-delivered solution for next-generation endpoint protection that offers cloud modules on its Falcon platform through SaaS subscription-based model. It operates through Domestic and International geographical segments.

