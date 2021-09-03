Geneva Partners LLC Sells 2,680 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Geneva Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,468 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 2,680 shares during the period. NIKE accounts for approximately 3.4% of Geneva Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Geneva Partners LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $7,488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIKE in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $338,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 75.1% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 10,519 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after purchasing an additional 4,513 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 1,927 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 38.8% in the 1st quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 37,529 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $4,987,000 after purchasing an additional 10,494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lee Danner & Bass Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 55.6% in the first quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 9,641 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after buying an additional 3,445 shares in the last quarter. 60.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Pivotal Research lifted their price target on NIKE from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Bank of America lifted their price target on NIKE from $150.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. UBS Group lifted their price target on NIKE from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on NIKE from $161.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on NIKE from $185.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NIKE has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $173.06.

In other news, COO Andrew Campion sold 7,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.50, for a total value of $1,221,937.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Heidi O’neill sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.00, for a total value of $3,800,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 379,671 shares of company stock valued at $60,634,427 over the last 90 days. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NIKE stock traded down $0.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $163.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 157,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,291,700. The stock has a market capitalization of $258.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $164.96 and its 200 day moving average is $145.28. NIKE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $110.21 and a 1-year high of $174.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.72.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The footwear maker reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $12.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.02 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 51.41% and a net margin of 12.86%. The firm’s revenue was up 94.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.51) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 27th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.90%.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

