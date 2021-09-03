GeoDB (GEO) Price Down 6% Over Last Week

GeoDB (CURRENCY:GEO) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 3rd. In the last seven days, GeoDB has traded down 6% against the US dollar. One GeoDB coin can now be bought for $0.0851 or 0.00000168 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. GeoDB has a total market capitalization of $2.30 million and approximately $43,351.00 worth of GeoDB was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.03 or 0.00061335 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001976 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00002918 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.27 or 0.00014368 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001977 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.03 or 0.00124584 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $401.84 or 0.00794259 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.71 or 0.00046866 BTC.

GeoDB Coin Profile

GeoDB (GEO) is a coin. It was first traded on August 18th, 2013. GeoDB’s total supply is 350,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 27,036,854 coins. The official message board for GeoDB is medium.com/@GeoDataBlock . The official website for GeoDB is www.geodb.com . GeoDB’s official Twitter account is @geo_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “GeoCoins are simple, geocaching-themed, virtual “coins.” They are designed to be easy to create, easy to collect and easy to share with your friends! At their most simple, GeoCoins will allow you to send and receive virtual GeoCoins encoded with short personal messages.On the technical side of things, cryptographic proof-of-work provides a real-time peer to peer network of transaction verification, a “public ledger” of synchronized numbers, and unique possibilities for math-based puzzles. Website announcement: “Our POW blockchain is now considered developer abandoned. Please remove it from all mining pools. We have reached out to the Yobit exchange to request they delist the original blockchain, but no response was ever provided. Please remove the YoBit market listing from all price discovery calculations.GeoCoin is now an ERC20 Token on the Ubiq Network. We migrated a snapshot of all balances in January 2018, captured at block # 1568125. The ERC20 token is currently trading at Bittrex and Cryptopia exchanges.” “

