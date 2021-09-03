GFT Technologies (ETR:GFT) Sets New 52-Week High at $31.30

GFT Technologies SE (ETR:GFT)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as €31.30 ($36.82) and last traded at €30.20 ($35.53), with a volume of 88763 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at €31.30 ($36.82).

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €25.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €20.60. The company has a market cap of $795.04 million and a P/E ratio of 41.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.98, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15.

GFT Technologies Company Profile (ETR:GFT)

GFT Technologies SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital transformation services. The company operates in two segments, Americas, UK & APAC; and Continental Europe. It offers consulting on the development and realization of IT strategies, development of bespoke IT solutions, implementation of sector-specific software, and maintenance and development of business-critical IT solutions.

