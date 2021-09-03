Giant (GIC) Market Cap Achieves $19,023.15

Giant (CURRENCY:GIC) traded down 59.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 3rd. Over the last week, Giant has traded down 57.6% against the dollar. Giant has a market capitalization of $19,023.15 and approximately $11.00 worth of Giant was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Giant coin can now be bought for $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000745 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.46 or 0.00018951 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000723 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0671 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded up 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001468 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0412 or 0.00000082 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0417 or 0.00000084 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0524 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded 55.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000380 BTC.

About Giant

Giant is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Giant’s total supply is 12,856,535 coins and its circulating supply is 12,706,533 coins. The Reddit community for Giant is /r/giantadmin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Giant’s official Twitter account is @giant_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Giant is giantpay.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “Giant (GIC) is a PoW/PoS Masternode cryptocurrency based on the Quark algorithm. It is a cryptocurrency designed to work with the Giant exchange, a decentralized exchange built on top of blockchain technology, which provides the exchange rate of several cryptocurrencies, such as BTC, ETH, XRP, LTC. GIC features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. “

Buying and Selling Giant

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Giant directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Giant should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Giant using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

