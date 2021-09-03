Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Shares Purchased by Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 115,773 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,502 shares during the quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $7,972,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 0.6% during the second quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 25,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,742,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 0.6% during the second quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 24,330 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,675,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.0% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 15,337 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $991,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 43,884 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,022,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,237 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GILD traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $72.07. 167,773 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,381,473. The stock has a market cap of $90.36 billion, a PE ratio of 17.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.39. The business’s fifty day moving average is $69.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a one year low of $56.56 and a one year high of $73.34.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.11. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 19.38% and a return on equity of 55.94%. The company had revenue of $6.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.11 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.06%.

In other Gilead Sciences news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 13,610 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total transaction of $986,725.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 30,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,187,977.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on GILD. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Gilead Sciences from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Gilead Sciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.74.

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

