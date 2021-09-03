Gitcoin 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $32.67 Million (GTC)

Gitcoin (CURRENCY:GTC) traded 2.6% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 3rd. In the last week, Gitcoin has traded 19.5% higher against the US dollar. Gitcoin has a total market capitalization of $176.21 million and approximately $32.67 million worth of Gitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gitcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $12.41 or 0.00024998 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30.16 or 0.00060757 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002014 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00002916 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.24 or 0.00014585 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002014 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $61.91 or 0.00124695 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $390.85 or 0.00787256 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.32 or 0.00046968 BTC.

About Gitcoin

Gitcoin (GTC) is a coin. It was first traded on October 11th, 2017. Gitcoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,198,202 coins. The Reddit community for Gitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/gitcoincommunity . Gitcoin’s official Twitter account is @gitcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Game is an Ethereum-based gaming platform. GTC is an ERC20 token that acts as a medium of exchange on the Game's ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Gitcoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gitcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

