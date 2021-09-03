Gitcoin (GTC) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $32.67 Million

Gitcoin (CURRENCY:GTC) traded up 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 3rd. In the last seven days, Gitcoin has traded 19.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Gitcoin coin can now be bought for about $12.41 or 0.00024998 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Gitcoin has a market cap of $176.21 million and $32.67 million worth of Gitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.16 or 0.00060757 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002014 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00002916 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.24 or 0.00014585 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002014 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $61.91 or 0.00124695 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $390.85 or 0.00787256 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.32 or 0.00046968 BTC.

About Gitcoin

Gitcoin (CRYPTO:GTC) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 11th, 2017. Gitcoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,198,202 coins. The Reddit community for Gitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/gitcoincommunity . Gitcoin’s official Twitter account is @gitcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Game is an Ethereum-based gaming platform. GTC is an ERC20 token that acts as a medium of exchange on the Game's ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Gitcoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gitcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

