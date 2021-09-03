Glencore plc (OTCMKTS:GLNCY) Expected to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $1.32 Per Share

Glencore plc (OTCMKTS:GLNCY) – Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2022 EPS estimates for Glencore in a report issued on Thursday, September 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now anticipates that the energy company will post earnings per share of $1.32 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.46. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Glencore’s FY2023 earnings at $1.74 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.70 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.76 EPS.

Get Glencore alerts:

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on GLNCY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Glencore to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Glencore in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Glencore in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Glencore from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, AlphaValue upgraded Glencore from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

GLNCY stock opened at $9.03 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $60.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.10 and a beta of 1.79. Glencore has a 52 week low of $3.90 and a 52 week high of $9.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This is a positive change from Glencore’s previous dividend of $0.12. This represents a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. Glencore’s payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

About Glencore

Glencore Plc engages in the production and marketing of metal, mineral, and energy and agricultural commodities. The firm serves the automotive, steel, power generation, battery manufacturing, and oil sectors. It operates through the following segments: Marketing, Industrial, and Corporate and Other.

Featured Story: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Receive News & Ratings for Glencore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glencore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.