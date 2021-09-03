Glendon E. French III Sells 1,421 Shares of Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG) Stock

Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG) CEO Glendon E. French III sold 1,421 shares of Pulmonx stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.09, for a total value of $56,967.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

LUNG traded up $0.23 on Friday, hitting $41.78. 136,970 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 347,373. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.08 and a 200-day moving average of $44.93. The company has a quick ratio of 13.46, a current ratio of 14.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion and a PE ratio of -17.91. Pulmonx Co. has a 12-month low of $35.81 and a 12-month high of $69.48.

Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.03. Pulmonx had a negative return on equity of 33.72% and a negative net margin of 89.71%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Pulmonx Co. will post -1.43 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on Pulmonx from $65.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.50.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LUNG. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pulmonx during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,863,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Pulmonx during the 1st quarter worth approximately $968,000. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pulmonx during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,227,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Pulmonx by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 11,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Pulmonx during the 1st quarter worth approximately $995,000. Institutional investors own 70.42% of the company’s stock.

About Pulmonx

Pulmonx Corporation, a medical technology company, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive medical devices for the diagnosis and treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. It offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of bronchoscopic in adult patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation.

