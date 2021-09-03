Glitch (GLCH) Market Capitalization Achieves $33.31 Million

Glitch (CURRENCY:GLCH) traded up 33.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 3rd. One Glitch coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.42 or 0.00000836 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Glitch has traded 56% higher against the dollar. Glitch has a market capitalization of $33.31 million and $2.60 million worth of Glitch was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001990 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002550 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.42 or 0.00066475 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.35 or 0.00139922 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $83.30 or 0.00165694 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 23.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,933.30 or 0.07823631 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00003181 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,118.91 or 0.99690248 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $408.59 or 0.00812715 BTC.

Glitch Coin Profile

Glitch’s launch date was December 17th, 2020. Glitch’s total supply is 88,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 79,282,952 coins. Glitch’s official Twitter account is @GlitchProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “GLITCH is a blockchain-based operating system purpose-built for money market decentralized applications (dApps) and decentralized financial activity. GLITCH is not intended to be a jack-of-all-applications. Rather, its underlying structure and customizations are focused exclusively on decentralized finance applications. “

Buying and Selling Glitch

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Glitch directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Glitch should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Glitch using one of the exchanges listed above.

