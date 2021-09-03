Global X Education ETF (NYSEARCA:EDUT) Shares Up 0.4%

Shares of Global X Education ETF (NYSEARCA:EDUT) shot up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $12.04 and last traded at $12.04. 1,067 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 10,967 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.99.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.62.

Read More: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Education ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Education ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.